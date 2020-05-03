Dr. Amy Acton receives own bobblehead for being ‘instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled bobblehead of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
They believe she has been instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July. You can pre-order your bobblehead HERE.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said of the description of her bobblehead: “On a base bearing her name, the bobblehead features Acton wearing a white lab coat and standing at a podium adorned with the state flag as she makes an announcement during a press briefing.”
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said they will be donating $5 from every Dr. Acton Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
They also unveiled one of Gov. Mike DeWine.
Interpreter Marla Berkowitz also received her bobblehead as well.
"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Acton deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for the state of Ohio and the country in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a released statement. “After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Acton, who has been instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus.”
