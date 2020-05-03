Dr. Amy Acton receives own bobblehead for being ‘instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus’

"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Acton deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for the state of Ohio and the country in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a released statement. “After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Acton, who has been instrumental in the continued fight against the coronavirus.”