Gov. DeWine admits mandating customers to wear face masks in stores went a ‘bridge too far’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he went too far with ordering customers to wear face masks in stores in his interview on “This Week” on ABC Sunday morning.
Gov. DeWine repeated his reasoning for backtracking what he said last week.
“It became clear to me that was just a bridge too far,” Gov. DeWine said. “People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do.”
After issuing the order last Monday, he then rescinded his order the following day after citizens complained about wearing face masks in stores as customers.
