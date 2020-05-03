Interpreter Marla Berkowitz receives her own bobblehead for ‘delivering important information using American Sign Language’

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said they will be donating $5 from every Marla Berkowitz Bobblehead sold to Columbus Colony Elderly Care, a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association. They continued and said the funds will be used to purchase special masks with clear visibility surrounding the lips for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing patients who rely on healthcare workers to wear masks, but, unfortunately, they cannot see the faces of these healthcare workers to communicate effectively.