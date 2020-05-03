Interpreter Marla Berkowitz receives her own bobblehead for ‘delivering important information using American Sign Language’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of interpreter Marla Berkowitz.
They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum gives description on her bobblehead: “On a base bearing her name, the bobblehead features Berkowitz making the ASL symbol of love with her hands. In addition to the head, the hands will also bobble.”
You can pre-order her bobblehead HERE.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said they will be donating $5 from every Marla Berkowitz Bobblehead sold to Columbus Colony Elderly Care, a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association. They continued and said the funds will be used to purchase special masks with clear visibility surrounding the lips for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing patients who rely on healthcare workers to wear masks, but, unfortunately, they cannot see the faces of these healthcare workers to communicate effectively.
Berkowitz joins Gov. DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton with bobbleheads.
"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Marla Berkowitz deserves it given the unheralded work she has done and continues to do for the deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Ohio during the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a released statement. “After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Ohio’s No. 1 interpreter and we are excited to make it happen.”
