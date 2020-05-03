Nine New Cases of coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of nine more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents in the city of Cleveland.
This brings the total to 770 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 34 fatalities, ranging from less than one year old to their 90’s. T
Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2020.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 19,094 confirmed cases and 957 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 1,154,000 confirmed cases and 67,000 deaths in the United States.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the interactive map here.
