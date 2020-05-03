Ohio Department of Job and Family Services asking businesses to report employees who refuse to go to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Servies set up a page on their website containing a form where employers can report employees who quit or refuse to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The form asks employers if their business was deemed essential during COVID-19, and if not, what date it reopened; did the employee quit or refuse to return, and if yes, why; was the work the same work as pre-COVID-19; and did the employer maintain the safety standards that are required by the Ohio Governor’s Office, and if no, why.
The form is under the Office of Unemployment Insurance Operations tab.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan started to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions on May 1.
Here is what was lifted on Friday:
- All health care procedures, including non-essential, dental, and veterinarian services, that do not require overnight stay in hospitals allowed to resume on May 1; initial order postponing elective surgeries issued on March 17 was enacted to secure more personal protective equipment and hospital space.
More restrictions will be lifting on Monday, including:
- Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
- Face coverings required for employees and customers
- Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
- Good hygiene required
- Workplaces must be sanitized daily
- Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
- Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4.
- Working remotely is encouraged.
Gov. DeWine said the following will be allowed to reopen on May 12:
- Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
- Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home order must abide by the new guidelines.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is extending the statewide stay-at-home order for another month amid the coronavirus crisis.
The mandate was set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30 before Dr. Acton signed the extension late Thursday.
The updated “Stay Safe Ohio” order is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.
Here are the restrictions the extension will keep in place:
- Ohio’s stay-at-home order limiting travel to essential purposes will still be in place, but modifications will be made to accommodate the changes pertaining to businesses reopening.
- Order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect.
- Gov. DeWine said several business sectors will not be allowed to reopen yet:
- Restaurants and bars (carryout and delivery options will still be allowed)
- Personal appearance and beauty businesses
- Adult day care services and senior centers
- Gyms
- Day cares (public and private schools were previously ordered to close for the remainder of the academic year)
- Recreation centers and pools
- Summer camps
- Theme parks
- Casinos
- Sports stadiums and arenas
- Playground
The governor has not stated when bars, restaurants, and salons can reopen.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.