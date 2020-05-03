Remembering May 4, 1970, a virtual commemoration

KENT, Ohio - May 4th, 1970,a day in history stained by the bloodshed of four Kent State students shot to death when the Ohio National Guard was called to the campus because of an anti-war protest.
The troops opened fire.
The four students who died: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and Wiliam Shroeder.
Nine others were injured.
For at least two and a half years Kent State University had worked on an extensive commemoration to mark five decades since that tragic day.
Now they will remember those killed and what they stood for, and continue to stand for in a virtual candlelight ceremony that begins on Sunday.
Ron Flauhaus is the Project Manager for the 50th Commemoration of May 4th, “It’s very simple, very meaningful. Take a picture of a candle and upload it to social media, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag Kent State May 4th,” Flauhaus told 19 News.
Flauhaus, who had planned this commemoration for years said the freedom of expression these students were exercising and their social activism inspired generations, and an entire nation.
The four candles he said are lit in their memories burn brighter and stronger than ever in this day of self-expression.
On Monday, at Noon a virtual program will be held with David Crosby of Crosby, Stills and Nash making an appearance.
"We have two amazing musical performances KSU corral, and a great very iconic song – all online and that will be available at Noon,” Flauhaus said.
May 4th survivor John Cleary said it is important to remember what happened at Kent State for one simple reason, “It could happen again, I think to remember and honor the students who were slain gives some weight and hopefully prohibits that kind of action in the future.”
Just log on to: www.kent.edu and click on the banner that says Virtual 50th Commemoration to see the Noon ceremony, video and photos from that day in 1970, profiles of the victims, as well as survivor stories.
