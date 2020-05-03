Some area retailers are requiring masks to shop, most are encouraging customers to do so

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you wonder whether your favorite place to shop is requiring customers to wear masks?
On April 28 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said customers at Ohio retail stores will not be required to wear facial coverings after earlier saying they would be required to do so.
The revision to the Governor’s strategy for restarting Ohio’s economy was made within 24 hours of his initial announcement.
Below is a list of some of Northeast Ohio’s major retailers and the steps they are taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Aldi has intensified cleaning practices but is not requiring customers to wear face masks. Aldi has said, “Although the CDC does not require our team to use gloves or masks, we are actively sourcing personal protective equipment for our employees to use, upon request.”
Costco has a policy to protect its members and its employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco.
Giant Eagle has senior hours Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Giant Eagle has no requirement for customers to cover their face.
Meiher is requesting that customers wear face masks, however they have said that some customers may have an underlying condition that prevents them from covering their mouth and nose. Meiher is doing contactless grocery delivery or you can get your order dropped off at your door. Choose pickup and they’ll put the groceries in your car.
Mennards is now requiring masks or face coverings in their stores.
Heinen’s is strongly encouraging customers to wear a face covering while shopping in Ohio stores. Face coverings are required for Heinen’s associates and partners such as vendors, contractors and Instacart shoppers.
Marcs is asking all customers to wear masks while shopping. Marcs has requested customers void touching your eyes, nose and mouth, practice 6 foot social distancing, and stay home if you think you might be sick. Trader Joes
Save-A-Lot is limiting the number of customers allowed in many of our stores to make social distancing easier for everyone. Although Save-A-Lot is practicing social distancing and putting in plexiglass screens at registers to protect cashiers they don’t specifically say that customers must wear masks while shopping.
Walmart is installing sneeze guards in our pharmacy and register lanes, and floor decals at both the entrances and checkouts, to help you maintain proper social distancing. Walmart is, however, not requiring customers to wear face masks.
Target is providing masks and gloves for all its team members. Target is offering senior shopping hours Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. While masks are not required, customers are encouraged to do so.
Lowes has developed an app to implement a new customer limit protocol, available now on associates’ handheld devices. Each store manager can now monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines. Lowes does not require customers to wear a face mask.
Dave’s Markets is requiring its employees to wear masks and gloves and is highly recommending its customers wearing masks, however it is not requiring them to do so.
Trader Joes is providing masks and gloves to all its employees and is encouraging them to use them. Currently Trader Joes is not requiring customers to wear masks.
Dollar General has made gloves and face masks (both disposable and reusable/fabric) available to employees who choose, or are required by local governments, to wear them. Employees may wear their own facial coverings as long as disposable masks are appropriately discarded and fabric masks are laundered after each use.
Home Depot has provided non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates and distributed thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asked them to perform health checks before reporting to work.
