St. Patrick’s Easter de Mayo of July Party scheduled in Cleveland for celebrations canceled by coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you feel like you’ll be missing out on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, and the Fourth of July as you traditionally would, you’ll have the chance to make it up at the St. Patrick’s Easter de Mayo of July Party later this summer!
Taste CLE scheduled the combined holiday celebration in the Flats East Bank for Aug. 1 from 12-11 p.m., pending further cancelations or mass gathering bans.
Do note, Gov. Mike DeWine has not ordered cancelations on Independence Day events, but Taste CLE decided to include it on their own accord.
According to Taste CLE, there will be live music, cash bars, and food specials to start, and admission will be free.
However, the event has a deeper purpose.
Taste CLE said they hope the event will be profitable for the bartenders and servers impacted by the bars and restaurants being shut down.
“After this horrible crisis, the biggest crisis of our lives, we all need to come together and celebrate life," Taste CLE said.
