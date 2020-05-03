Teen seriously injured after overnight crash in Ashland County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers are investigating an overnight crash after a teen’s car hit a utility pole seriously injuring him.
Authorities say that around 3 a.m on Sunday, a vehicle was on State Route 302 when it went off the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned into a ravine.
19-year-old Michael Richardson was driving the car.
Richardson was seriously injured in the crash.
The teen was flown to Cleveland Metro Hospital.
State Route 302 between Township Road 251 and County Road 175 are closed for a short time while the utility pole and power lines are repaired.
Richardson’s condition is currently unknown, but troopers are investigating the crash.
