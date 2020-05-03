Wrong-way driver dies after hitting car head-on in Sandusky County, seriously injuring other driver

YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Fremont Post is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman early Sunday morning.
According to the report, 35-year-old Margaret J. McCamick of Bridgeport was driving a 2010 Ford Focus eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-20 when she struck a 2016 Nissan Versa head-on near County Road 302 at 1:03 a.m.
McCamick was pronounced dead at the scene while Sandusky County EMS took the 18-year-old woman Bellevue woman driving the Nissan to Firelands Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
According to the report, it is unknown if McCamick was impaired.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Bellevue Police and Fire departments, North Central EMS, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison Motor Services reportedly assisted on scene.
