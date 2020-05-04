2 Akron teens shot during Sunday evening fight

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron teenagers are in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the back. His condition is not known at this time.
Officers said both victims were shot near Lovers Lane and Talbot Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police two groups of young people were shooting at each other in the area.
No motive has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
