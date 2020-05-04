Cleveland Clinic resumes outpatient services previously paused during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic resumed outpatient appointments, surgeries, and procedures on Monday.
“There is very little health care that can be prolonged for long periods,” said Dr. Ed Sabanegh, the president of the clinic’s main campus and regional hospitals.
“We won’t go back to the pre-COVID period, we’ll have a new normal,” he acknowledged.
A recent poll by the American College of Emergency Physicians found that 29 percent of adults have avoided seeking medical care over concerns they might contract the virus.
Hospitals throughout the U.S. have seen a steep decline, 38 percent, in heart attack patients.
“We’re very concerned. We want to make sure our population gets access to what they need,” said Sabanegh.
To help avoid unnecessary contact with patients, the Cleveland Clinic has turned to more virtual appointments, or telemedicine.
“All of my appointments are on the phone,” said Frank Perkins, who told 19 News he’s diabetic and has been recovering from cancer.
He said his phone doesn’t handle video conference very well, leaving him without key interaction with his doctors.
“They really can’t touch you or do the physical part of it, or check you for anything. I couldn’t get my blood test done because I couldn’t go in the hospital,” he said.
As the clinic prepares to expand its services, Dr. Sabanegh admits they must do so carefully.
“We’re really expanding the care we can provide with two caveats; we have to be the safest and we have to be convenient for our patient.”
People entering the clinic facilities are being screened with a brief questionnaire about symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19.
At the main campus, and high volume areas, people are being monitored by thermal cameras as they enter. This allows clinic staff to detect possible fevers.
In other areas, staff will simply use a thermometer.
The clinic has also enacted social distancing policies, such as more space between furniture in waiting areas and clear safety markings through new signage and floor markings.
The Clinic posted the following new procedures on its website:
As we begin to resume services, patients may notice a few changes in place to ensure a safe environment. Those changes include:
- When entering our facilities, patients and permitted visitors will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature scan.
- Everyone will be asked to sanitize their hands and will be provided with a mask to wear the entire time they are in our facilities. They may choose to bring their own masks from home.
- There will also be reminders for social and physical distancing as well as less furniture in our lobby and waiting areas.
- All elevators, door handles and common areas will be cleaned regularly.
- All patients with scheduled surgeries or procedures that will take place in an ambulatory surgery center or operating room will be tested for COVID-19 before their surgery or procedure.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.