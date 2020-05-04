Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding teleconference to give update amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is holding a teleconference on Monday, to once again, address residents and the media.
Listen to the full Q&A with Jackson, here:
During a press conference on April 28, Jackson said the city has lost $12 million in income tax dollars since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
The mayor said Cleveland residents should be tripling down on what they have been doing since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
This was the second time Jackson has addressed the public.
During his first press conference, he talked about opening the city, mass gatherings, and how much money the city has lost since the stay-at-home order went into place.
Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2020. Click here to view the mayor’s declaration.
On Saturday, the mayor announced that there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland.
