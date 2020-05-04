Cleveland police looking for man who was possibly kidnapped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a man who was possibly kidnapped.
39-year-old Gregory DeVaughn disappeared after his car was left on the side of the road in Clevleand.
On Sunday, around 3 a.m. DeVaughn’s car was found on the side of I-490 with several cell phones left inside, but no keys.
DeVaughn’s brother told police that his last known location was at an Airbnb in Westlake.
The victim’s brother also stated that he was believed to be with a woman, according to the police report.
According to police, an unknown person called DeVaughn’s brother asking for $20,000.
If anyone has any information on DeVaughn’s where-a-bouts, give Cleveland police a call at 216-623-5218.
