Coronavirus can’t cancel corned beef: Slyman’s in Cleveland serves again through takeout orders
By Chris Anderson | May 4, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 9:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slyman’s near downtown Cleveland is reopening, beginning May 4, for takeout orders only.

The Northeast Ohio restaurant staple, known for their overstuffed corned beef sandwiches, began serving to-go orders again on Monday.

We are opening May 4th carry out only !! Our hours are Monday thru Friday 9:30Am till 2:30Pm !! We hope to see you 😊

Posted by Slymans on Thursday, April 30, 2020

The 3106 St. Clair Avenue location closed towards the end of March following the restaurant closures and stay-at-home order directed from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

In addition to selling their iconic sandwiches. Slyman’s also offers corned beef shavings for purchase so customers can make their own at home or include the meat in another recipe.

