Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 4, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,038 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 19,914 cases reported statewide.
Under Gov. Mike DeWine’s strategy for reopening parts of Ohio, general office settings are permitted to begin work again on May 4.
