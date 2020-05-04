4 COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland reported; 30 new confirmed cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health said Monday four people have died due to coronavirus, which brings the total to 38 dead. There are 30 new confirmed cases, which brings the total to 800 confirmed cases.
Health officials said the patients who died were two women, one in her 90’s and one in her 70’s, and two men, one in his 70′s and one in his 60’s.
The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 19,609 confirmed cases and 975 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 1,177,000 confirmed cases and 68,400 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the interactive map here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
