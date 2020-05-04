Demonstrators show support for Dr. Acton, state safety measures outside of Ohio Statehouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protestors have been gathering outside of the Ohio statehouse to push back against the state’s stay-at-home order, but there are some who are supporting the governor’s orders and those on the frontlines.
The Physicians Action Network brought together a group of healthcare workers who decided to show support for the Director of Ohio’s Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton.
The group of frontline workers could be seen standing outside of the Ohio Statehouse practicing social distancing, holding signs with sayings like “Doctors Stand With Dr. Acton," and “We Can Defeat COVID Together.”
You can see the demonstration below:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.