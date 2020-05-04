Demonstrators show support for Dr. Acton, state safety measures outside of Ohio Statehouse

Group of healthcare workers show support for state government (Source: Physicians Action Network)
By Alan Rodges | May 4, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 5:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protestors have been gathering outside of the Ohio statehouse to push back against the state’s stay-at-home order, but there are some who are supporting the governor’s orders and those on the frontlines.

The Physicians Action Network brought together a group of healthcare workers who decided to show support for the Director of Ohio’s Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton.

The group of frontline workers could be seen standing outside of the Ohio Statehouse practicing social distancing, holding signs with sayings like “Doctors Stand With Dr. Acton," and “We Can Defeat COVID Together.”

Today, we stood (safely) in support of our fellow health care providers, including Dr. Amy Acton. #covid19 remains a threat to public health, and we encourage Ohioans to remain vigilant, safe and healthy. #InThisTogetherOhio

Posted by Physicians Action Network on Sunday, May 3, 2020

