Euclid Police searching for missing 68-year-old woman

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police is searching for Patty Mosley, 68, who walked away from her residence on Lake Shore Boulevard and failed to return on May 3. The incident happened around 2 p.m.
Mosley is 5′6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Mosley suffers from Alzheimer’s.
She was last seen wearing light blue pants with black stripes, a brown coat, black and yellow tennis shoes, and carrying a black duffle bag with the word “Nikki” on it, police said.
Police issued a missing adult alert in the following: Central & East Lakeshore, which includes the following counties: Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, and Medina.
