Family craft time! How to make egg carton heads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! Do you have egg cartons? Paint? Colored paper? That's all you need to make wacky and wild heads that stand on their own!
An easy way to bring an egg carton to life, just move the lid up and down to make it seem to talk. But look deeper at the patterns created by an egg carton, and you can create all kinds of crazy faces and looks.
To make these egg carton heads, you just need an egg carton, some paint, colored paper, glue, along with fake fur, stickers, pipe cleaners…whatever you have around the house!
Check out our video to get some ideas of how to transform some styrofoam into a wild and wacky egg carton head!
