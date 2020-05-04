Foster care students aging out still have a place to stay because of one local program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Foster Care students who were aging out still have a place to stay in these uncertain times during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though dorms at Cleveland State University are wiped out because of coronavirus, some are allowed to stay because they would have nowhere else to go.
22-year-old, Anthony Diaz, who is a studio art major has a roof over his head because of the Sullivan Deckard Scholars program.
The program was created at Cleveland State University three years ago for people in Foster care.
“Because I am at risk for not having a permanent home after college," said Diaz.
The program provides free, year-round housing for these students.
“I couldn’t just get up and evacuate and try to find somewhere that could house all of my things and do school work so they have provided me with temporary housing here at the dorm,” Diaz added.
The program also provides free meals.
Eligible students receive benefits of a world-class education at the University and support that is customized and structured to meet the academic, social and financial needs of college students.
The goal is to help students make a smooth transition to independent living so they can ultimately earn a Bachelor’s Degree.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.