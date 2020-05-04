Giant Eagle temporarily limiting amount of meat customers can purchase during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is limiting the amount of meat products customers can buy to preserve supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the grocery store chain, customers are temporarily limiting the purchase of popular items, which include all ground beef and on-sale meat products, to two of each per transaction.
The limit is to ensure the availability of meat during the COVID-19 crisis as several meatpacking plants around the United States closed, causing a decrease in production and triggering concerns for a future supply shortage.
