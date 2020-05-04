Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders all flags half-staff in remembrance of Kent State shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags in Ohio be flown at half-staff to remember those who were injured or killed in the infamous Kent State shooting during the 1970s.
Governor DeWine ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all state-owned buildings throughout the state and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower, at 12:24 p.m. until sunset.
The time signifies the moment bullets were fired.
Four students were killed, and nine other students got hit by the 67 bullets fired in 13 seconds during the Kent State shootings.
They were killed during an anti-war protest on campus.
The National Guard was dispersed to the campus and fired shots into a crowd of students.
The university held a virtual commencement on Monday to honor those that were injured and killed.
