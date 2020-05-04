Here’s what is opening back up in Ohio on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan gradually lifted coronavirus-related restrictions on May 1, but on Monday, more businesses are set to open back up.
Here are the restrictions that were lifted on Monday, May 4:
- Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
- Face coverings required for employees and customers
- Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
- Good hygiene required
- Workplaces must be sanitized daily
- Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
- Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4.
- Working remotely is encouraged.
Here is what was allowed to open on Friday:
- All health care procedures, including non-essential, dental, and veterinarian services, that do not require overnight stay in hospitals allowed to resume on May 1; initial order postponing elective surgeries issued on March 17 was enacted to secure more personal protective equipment and hospital space.
Store owners will be allowed to form their own policies and turn away customers who do not comply with their decisions.
Gov. DeWine said the following will be allowed to reopen on May 12:
- Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
- Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home order must abide by the new guidelines.
Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, with few exceptions.
Those essential businesses and those that maintain minimum basic operations must still adhere to social distancing requirements, including designating six-foot distances, provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing projects readily available for customers and employees, hold separate operating hours for vulnerable populations, and post online.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is extending the statewide stay-at-home order for another month amid the coronavirus crisis.
The mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 30 before Dr. Acton signed the extension late Thursday.
The updated “Stay Safe Ohio” order is now set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.
Here are the restrictions the extension will keep in place:
- Ohio’s stay-at-home order limiting travel to essential purposes will still be in place, but modifications will be made to accommodate the changes pertaining to businesses reopening.
- Order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect.
- Gov. DeWine said several business sectors will not be allowed to reopen yet:
- Restaurants and bars (carryout and delivery options will still be allowed)
- Personal appearance and beauty businesses
- Adult daycare services and senior centers
- Gyms
- Daycares (public and private schools were previously ordered to close for the remainder of the academic year)
- Recreation centers and pools
- Summer camps
- Theme parks
- Casinos
- Sports stadiums and arenas
- Playground
The governor has not stated when bars, restaurants, and salons can reopen.
