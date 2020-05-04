Illegal ATV riders causing problems in Lake County, according to the sheriff

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County sheriff said there has been a ‘significant invasion’ of ATV’s in Painesville and Perry Townships the past two weekends.
According to Sheriff Frank Leonbruno the riders are coming from as far away as Pennsylvania and using the large tracks of land on the Sidley properties, various nursing lands, other private property, public roads and railroad tracks.
Leonbruno also said when deputies attempted to stop the riders, some have flipped them off, performed wheelies and raced off.
Numerous motorists have complained ATV riders have cut them off performing stunts or nearly collided with them as they crossed roads from wooded areas.
Railroad officials said the ATV’s are damaging the stone base support underneath the train tracks.
And, residents have had their yards turfed and bike paths worn through their wooded areas.
This past weekend, Lake County Sheriff deputies, Ohio Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers and Perry Village police officers participated in a joint operation to address the growing problem.
Riders stopped by police were either cited or given a warning.
“In numerous incidents last summer, and already this year, riders have been severely hurt in collisions and rollovers," said Leonbruno.
