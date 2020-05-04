Kent State student remembers the deadly shootings at her alma mater from 50 years ago today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - "Bill Schroeder died three feet behind me. Allison Krause very close to where I was. Sandra Scheuer just behind me and Jeffrey Miller to the right and in front of me."
That’s Roseann Canfora, who teaches journalism at Kent State University, her alma mater; She is also the Chief of Communications for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She was also involved in and narrowly escaped with her life during the infamous, deadly shooting at Kent State on May 4th, 1970.
“It was jarring to see one troop, Troop 6 turn at the top of that hill and lift their weapons. I saw the smoke from their guns before I even heard the first crack of gunfire.”
She says she had come to grips with the anger and fear she felt that day. But she’s still committed to fighting for justice and freedom of expression. Thinking back that day 50 years ago, she still vividly remembers that her brother’s roommate pulled her behind a parked car, saving her life.
“That car was riddled with bullets. We remember those 13 seconds wondering about all those students out there in the open who were being hit.”
Her brother Allen and his roommate were among 13 students wounded when the national guardsmen turned and opened fire.
"He was hit in the wrist just before he ducked behind a tree that was then riddled with bullets. So, that tree was literally saving his life during that 13-seconds of gunfire. Canfora was among the 24 students indicted by an Ohio Grand Jury and later exonerated for their roles during a weekend of protest against the Vietnam War.
“We had a president that called us bums, a vice-president who likened us to Nazis and Klansmen, and the Ohio governor likens us to thugs and hooligans, the worst type of people we harbor in America and said to the national guard we’re going to eradicate that problem.”
Roseann says they were idealistic college youth just trying to bring their family and friends home from Vietnam.
“I just want understanding because if we don’t learn the right lessons from this we will continue to see this kind of violence in America.” 58,220 Americans died in that conflict along with 2-million North and South Vietnamese.
