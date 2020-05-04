Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor: Face covering order 'went too far,' was reversed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that an order for people to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it “went too far.” DeWine reversed the order Tuesday, adding that face coverings were strongly recommended but would no longer be required. He repeated that sentiment Sunday on ABC’s “This Week." He says people were "not going to accept the government telling them what to do.” The Republican governor said reopening Ohio is a “balancing” act between bringing the economy back while protecting people and added that he will be prepared to take action should the situation worsen again. Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,038.
AP WAS THERE-KENT STATE SHOOTING
AP Was There: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State
KENT, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed college students during a war protest at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. Not all of those hurt or killed were involved in the demonstration, which opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War. The confrontation, sometimes referred to as the May 4 massacre, was a defining moment for a nation sharply divided over the protracted war, in which more than 58,000 Americans died. Kent State’s campus, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland, will be still on the 50th anniversary Monday. Fifty years after the events, the AP is making some of its photos and a version of its text coverage from the time available.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PETITION-SIGNATURES
Virus restrictions stymie signature-gathering campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Social distancing rules and bans on mass gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak have made the crucial signature-gathering process of American electoral politics all but impossible. That has stymied a gubernatorial run in Utah, a congressional campaign in Michigan, U.S. Senate contests in Massachusetts and initiatives that were headed to fall ballots in Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Ohio and Oregon. Campaigns and candidates are seeking relief from governors, state elections officials and sometimes the courts, with mixed results
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Officials: Ohio now has 1,021 confirmed, probable virus deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,021.The Ohio health department posted figures Saturday indicating 940 confirmed deaths and another 81 probable deaths associated with the virus.The department noted more than 18,500 confirmed cases of the virus and a confirmed and probable total of more than 19,300.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
POLICE OFFICER STABBED
Police: Officer stable after stabbing; suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man is in custody in a stabbing that wounded an Ohio police officer. Columbus police say officers responded at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a man threatening to harm himself at the Whispering Oaks Apartments. Sgt. James Fuqua, spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police, said the officer was stabbed in the neck about an hour later following what he called an “interaction” with the individual. The police Twitter account reported that the officer was also stabbed in an upper arm. He was listed in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody.
GRAVEL HOPPER DEATH
Worker killed after becoming trapped in gravel hopper
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a worker at an industrial site in Ohio died after becoming trapped in a gravel hopper. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the man, who was in his 60s, was working at Enon Sand and Gravel in Bethel Township, Clark County. Township fire chief Jacob King said the man reportedly noticed a conveyer belt that wasn’t working under a hopper. Initial reports indicate that he may have climbed to the top of the hopper to try to dislodge gravel before falling in. The man's name hasn't been released. County sheriffs and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor lays out reopening path, acknowledges criticism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine is appealing for Ohioans to stick together as the state slowly reopens. At his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, he underscored his message that it’s possible to restart the economy and keep people safe at the same time. The governor says his message is embedded in the name of the new order extending the state shutdown until May 29. The directive is called the “Stay Safe Ohio Order.” DeWine also acknowledged the criticism he’s receiving, with some saying he’s going too slow and others too fast.
FATAL TEEN STABBING-DISRESPECTFUL TEXT
Teen fatally stabbed in dispute over 'disrespectful text'
SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teen who had sent his girlfriend a text he thought was disrespectful. The stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in Sidney. Authorities say the suspect and three others had gone to the home of another 15-year-old to challenge him and an acquaintance to a fight. The victim was stabbed at least once in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect was charged with murder and was being held in a youth detention center. No other injuries were reported.
CHILD PORN CHARGE
Man who bought kids' underwear, dealt porn gets 10 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A New Concord man who traded in child pornography and paid minors for underwear they'd worn was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Thirty-two-year-old John D. Lagle was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Columbus. He pleaded guilty last October to distributing and receiving child pornography. Over the apps Kik and Wicker, Lagle offered an undercover officer money for the panties of two fictitious minor daughters and for sex with them. A search warrant of his home found child pornography and many pairs of children’s underwear, including the pair purchased from the officer.
TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Bail set at $1M for accused getaway driver in teen's slaying
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of being the getaway car driver in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Cleveland earlier this year. Tinisha Thomas made her initial court appearance Thursday, two days after she was charged with aggravated murder in the March 30 slaying of Amir Bradley. He was shot while walking down a city street with another teenager. Vourt records state that surveillance video shows the 44-year-old Thomas driving the shooter to the area and dropping him off. The shooter fired several shots at Bradley and his 16-year-old friend, hitting Bradley in the chest. The other teen wasn’t hurt.