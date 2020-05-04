Medina Emergency Department services temporarily suspended by Summa Health

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to a significant drop in people seeking care at the facility, and the need to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), Summa Health has temporarily suspended services at Medina Emergency Department, Summa Health said Monday.
Summa Health said this is effective May 6, and the beginning of May 7.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Medina Emergency Department saw an average of approximately 20 people per day being treated. Since the pandemic has started, the average has dropped to an average of approximately seven people per day, with some days as low as two, to three patients.
“There are several factors contributing to the additional decrease in patients,” said Dr. David Custodio, president of the Summa Health System – Akron Campus, in a released statement. “Across the nation, there has been a significant reduction in the amount of people seeking in-person care. In addition, across our system, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of people choosing to receive treatment via telehealth.”
To ensure continued care for urgent needs in the community, the Summa Health Medical Group Medina Family Practice is offering expanded hours until 9 p.m. and walk-in appointments for people not already a patient of the practice. The office is located at 3780 Medina Road, Suite 250. Additional information is available by calling (330) 723-3256.
Summa also offers both e-visits and audio/online visits for patients through Summa Health Virtual Visit. This service provides diagnosis and treatment for more than 20 common medical conditions, including free online screenings for COVID-19 and free e-visits for COVID-19, Flu, Cold, Sinus Infection, Hay Fever, and Allergies. Additional information is available at Summahealth.org/VirtualVisit.
Summa Health said there is no specific timeline for the resumption of Medina Emergency Department services. They will continue to evaluate the progression of the pandemic and the current changes we are seeing in how people access their care through services such as telehealth.
