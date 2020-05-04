$1 million bond for Akron man charged with killing brother during drunken fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $1 million bond has been set for a 23-year-old Akron man who is accused of fatally stabbing his brother.
Bikash Rai is charged with one count of murder for the April 30 incident in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
Police say Rai stabbed his brother, 26-year-old Bikram Rai, in the neck with a box cutter.
Through an interpreter, Rai told police he and Bikram were arguing about a friend who had died and that his brother had a hammer.
Police found a bloody hammer and a box cutter on the front porch of the brothers’ East York Street home, according to records.
Rai told police he had consumed about seven cans of Bud Ice and was drunk at the time of the attack.
Records show Rai has previously been accused of attacking people while under the influence of alcohol.
Last November, he was found guilty of assault after a man told police Rai was drunk and cut his face with a knife. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 166 days suspended and given credit for 14 days served.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.