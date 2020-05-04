11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 345 countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Monday there are 11 new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 345 countywide. No new deaths were reported.
Health officials said as more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases.
The age range in cases is from seven-years-old to 101-years-old. 141 patients have been in the hospital. There is a total of 31 dead in the county.
53 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 12 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 61 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 292 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 46 people from quarantine.
