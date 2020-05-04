Northeast Ohio native and NFL Hall of Fame coach Don Shula dies at 90 years old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Don Shula, an NFL Hall of Fame coach and native of Northeast Ohio, has died.
The Miami Dolphins announced news of Shula’s death on Monday morning.
Shula was born in Lake County and attended John Carroll University before being drafted in the NFL.
As a player, Shula spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins.
Shula started his head coaching career with the Baltimore Colts in 1963 before taking the position with the Miami Dolphins in 1970 for the next 25 years.
John Carroll University honored the coach, who has the most regular season wins in NFL history, with Don Shula Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.