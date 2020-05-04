Northeast Ohio Weather: The start of an extended major May cold spell, only in the low-mid 50s today for a high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hope you got to enjoy the nice weekend...things are turning big time. A major pattern shift will give the eastern part of the country much cooler than normal weather while the West remains warm to hot. This will be the case for the next 7 days at least. A dry air mass is in place today. I went with a mix of clouds and sun. It will be much cooler compared to the weekend. I only have high temperatures this afternoon in the lower to middle 50s. It is going to be breezy with a north wind at 10-20 mph. High clouds increase this evening. Temperatures will fall below 40 degrees in many spots.