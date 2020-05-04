Northeast Ohio weather: Unseasonably cold weather into next week, showers return tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a gorgeous weekend with an average high temperature of 74 degrees, things will be changing in a major way this week.
Just as a quick preview, at this time I am thinking that the average high temperature for the upcoming weekend will be around 52 degrees.
Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid and upper 60s!
We won’t get anywhere close to those numbers today.
Temperatures will only top out in the 50s.
Rather than talking about cold, we should be talking about thunderstorms this time of the year.
On Monday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck teaches viewers about convection:
Back to the forecast, the big weather story through at least the middle of the month is going to be colder-than-normal weather.
Highs will only top out in the 50s through Friday.
Some spots may not even get out of the 40s on Saturday.
Mother’s Day (Sunday) will also be chilly with highs only in the mid 50s.
