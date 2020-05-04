Ohio BMV locations will remain closed until late-May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations that were closed as the coronavirus pandemic started to become more rampant statewide will remain shuttered until the end of May.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement during Monday’s regular coronavirus briefing from Columbus.
According to Lt. Gov. Husted, the closure, which was announced in mid-March, will remain in place so the state can finalize a “get in line, online service” to eliminate the possibility for customers congregating in small waiting areas.
Five locations remained open to fulfill commercial driver’s license applications and select services.
An exact date for the reopening of the state BMV facilities has not been determined yet.
The Governor previously asked local and state law enforcement officers to not ticket drivers with an expired license while the BMV closures are in effect.
An estimated 1 million people normally go through those Ohio BMV locations on a monthly basis, the Governor previously stated.
