Owner of Joe’s Deli is back home after recovering from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The owner of a northeast Ohio staple is finally home after a long battle with the coronavirus.
The owner of Joe’s Deli, Joe Kanaan, is finally home with his family after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
The restaurant took to Facebook to tell everyone the good news.
In March, Kanaan was hospitalized due to his positive COVID-19 test.
Joe’s Deli is still open and providing carry-out and delivery.
As a result of the original stay-at-home order, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars to close to the public at 9 p.m. on March 15; however, restaurants were able to still provide carry-out and delivery.
