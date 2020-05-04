Research on prevalence of COVID-19 among Ohio’s general population expected to begin Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, said research to determine the how the coronavirus has affected the general population is expected to begin on Monday.
The serological sampling will begin with approximately 1,000 tests by blood on the general population, Dr. Acton previously explained.
Results from the study will give researchers a better idea of how many in Ohio, including asymptomatic individuals, had a past infection of the coronavirus.
Previously, researchers focused on targeted studies involving individuals in the hospital , but not in the general population.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.