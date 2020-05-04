Shaker Heights church giving out food Monday

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Shaker Heights church is trying to unite the community by giving back.
The Heights Presbyterian Church will be holding a food distribution on Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Anyone interested can find the church at 17300 Van Aken Blvd.
Those participating can recieve food in one of three ways.
The church is accepting those who drive through the circular driveway.
They are also accepting people who walk-up to the church.
The church is asking people to use the circular driveway located at the rear of the church.
The church will also deliver groceries upon requests. Those who are interested in delivery can call Dawn Lynne at 216-991-3432.
