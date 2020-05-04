Starting off the week with 'The Big Five’ on Story Time with Jamie Sullivan

Starting off the week with 'The Big Five’ on Story Time with Jamie Sullivan
Story Time with Jamie Sullivan (Source: woio)
By Jamie Sullivan | May 4, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday’s Story Time with Jamie Sullivan, we’re reading “The Big Five” by Bella Makatini and Judi Abbot.

Story Time and 19 First Alert Weather School

Join us each weekday morning at 10 a.m. from the reading corner for a new book.

Some books will be provided by the Cleveland Public Library.

Make sure to read along if you have the book at home.

Please share ❤️ Join me for 'Story Time' each weekday morning at 10:00am! Make sure you join me LIVE on our Cleveland...

Posted by Jamie Sullivan on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

I’m always open to book suggestions. Please send them to: jsullivan@woio.com.

After reading each day, be sure to watch the 19 First Alert Weather School at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.