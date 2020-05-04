8th RTA staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another staff member at The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has tested positive for coronavirus, which brings the total to eight. The RTA was notified, they said.
The RTA said the employee’s last day at work was April 24. The employee called off on April 25 with symptoms. The staff member was subsequently tested and found to be positive. Following their protocol, the vehicle last operated by the employee was cleaned and disinfected prior to returning to service.
Additionally, other staff members who may have been in contact with the employee were notified.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.