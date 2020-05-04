Thief fills up garbage can with stolen cigarettes during Cleveland store robbery

Thief fills up garbage can with stolen cigarettes during Cleveland store robbery
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | May 4, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 11:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a thief broke into a store on the city’s West side and filled up a garbage can with stolen cigarettes.

Thief broke into a Dollar General to steal cigarettes.
Thief broke into a Dollar General to steal cigarettes. (Source: Cleveland police)

According to officers, the man entered the Dollar General in the 3000 block of Fulton Road on April 21.

Officers said the thief climbed through a store window to get inside.

Man fills up garage can with stolen cigarettes inside Dollar General.
Man fills up garage can with stolen cigarettes inside Dollar General. (Source: Cleveland police)

Police added the store owner does not know how many cigarettes were stolen.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.