Thief fills up garbage can with stolen cigarettes during Cleveland store robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a thief broke into a store on the city’s West side and filled up a garbage can with stolen cigarettes.
According to officers, the man entered the Dollar General in the 3000 block of Fulton Road on April 21.
Officers said the thief climbed through a store window to get inside.
Police added the store owner does not know how many cigarettes were stolen.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
