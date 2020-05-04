Two business women are helping dentists around Northeast Ohio get PPE

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some businesses in Ohio are starting to open up, but the way they operate will be different.
Businesses will be following certain protocols and either wearing masks or face shields.
Retail businesses are not open yet, they set to re-open on March 12th.
Dental offices are opening up and some dentists say the transition hasn’t been easy.
“Listening to the challenges the dental community is faced with, not having enough equipment when they open.. so that’s been a major fear lately,” said Nichole Neff.
Nichole Neff is the owner of Strongsville based company, Dental Dynamics, a dental staffing agency.
Neff says some of dentists she works with didn’t have a lot of personal protective equipment, like face shields because they donated them to the hospitals.
Neff said she decided to do something about this issue.
“I was talking to a friend of mine who owns a company, CD Global Solutions, and he was making face masks for the medical industry, so when I saw this face masks, I thought my dental offices could totally use this... so I joined hands with him,” said Neff.
Neff says she sold about 1000 face shields so far and she’s not the only one helping dentists get PPE.
Tracy Albers is the president of Rapid Prototype and manufacturing.
Alber’s company went from making equipment for aerospace and defense companies to making PPE for dentists and hair salon owners.
“Just out of necessity, this is something we will continue to do, at least for the next year, as out normal business come back, we’ll just have to figure out how to manage both,” said Albers.
Both Albers and Neff say supplying dentist offices with PPE wasn’t something they thought they’d be doing, but they are glad they can help out during these trying time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.