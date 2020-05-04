University Hospitals and Cleveland biotech company Athersys team up for COVID-19 clinical trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals and Athersys, a Cleveland based biotech company, have announced the start of the Macovia study, a clinical trial that will test the effectiveness of cell therapy for COVID-19 patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which is the leading cause of death for COVID-19 patients.
ARDS is a severe inflammatory response of the lungs, due to COVID-19 infection.
Dr. Frank Jacono, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at U.H. will serve as the principal investigator and explains what COVID-19 can do a patient’s lungs.
“The body’s own immune system while intended to fight off the infection is actually causing further damage to the lungs which causes fluid to leak into the lungs and people end up with low oxygen levels and must be placed on a mechanical ventilator,” Dr. Jacono said.
The ventilator will help a patient breathe but the current therapies used to treat ARDS, Dr. Jacono says. are not always helpful.
University Hospitals and Athersys are hopeful MultiStem therapy can help get patients off the ventilators and out of the I.C.U.
“The cells will go into the lungs and they will act to re-regulate and re-organize that inflammatory response so that it is less harmful and more geared to the healing aspect of recovery,” he said.
There is a reason for hope.
A previous, University Hospitals and Athersys trial involving non-covid ARDS patients, showed the therapy was safe, and led to fewer deaths, and fewer days on a ventilator and in intensive care.
That data led the FDA to fast track the Macovia clinical trial, which will focus specifically on Covid 19 patients.
The hope being that the MultiStem therapy will show the same positive benefits for COVID-19 patients with ARDS.
“These studies will benefit patients far beyond those with COVID, although that is our primary focus in this in this particular trial,” Dr. Jacono said.
University Hospitals has already concluded the initial phases of implementing the trial and has started screening and enrolling patients and soon other hospitals across the country will join as the goal is to enroll 400 patients.
