The US Air Force to fly over health care facilities around Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see or hear some airships flying overhead don’t be afraid, it is just the United States Air Force honoring those who have been fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.
The flyovers are planned at several Ohio medical facilities.
They will be conducted by the 910th Airlift Wing.
The event will be called “Hercs Over America."
It is a way for the Air Force Reserve family to salute the thousands of healthcare workers, essential employees, and other first responders on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.
This ‘salute’ flyover, consists of two of the 910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft.
19 News will stream the flyover at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital that is set from 11:10 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.
The 910th Airlift Wing will also fly over hospitals in Trumbull County, Mahoning County and Summit counties.
Times and locations can be seen on the map below:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.