24-year-old man injured in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was injured after he drove off I-76 and struck a tree in Rootstown Township.
Ohio Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Troopers said Nicholas Montecalvo, of Akron, was the only person in his car.
Troopers also do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.
Montecalvo was taken to Akron City Hospitals with serious injuries.
“Unfortunately, there are many crashes which occur where, had the occupant chose to properly apply a safety belt, the amount of injury sustained could have been greatly reduced, if not entirely prevented. Regardless of the trip length, speed limit or roadways traveled, motorists should always take time to protect themselves and others by properly applying their safety belts and child safety seats," said Post Commander Lt. Jeff Greene.
