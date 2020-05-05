Airbnb warning the platform is not for parties or gatherings at this time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Airbnb is reminding everyone their platform is not for booking party houses during this pandemic.
This reminder comes as there is a lot to celebrate in the month of May, including Mother’s Day, graduations and Memorial Day.
Just last month in Cleveland, an Airbnb on the city’s West Side turned into a party where police found weapons.
Dozens of people were charged.
Kelly Gossett, with Airbnb, says this is not the platform’s intended use during COVID-19.
“People that may have been exposed or concerned about COVID and are just trying to get out of the house in that regard,” said Gossett.
The main goal is protecting essential workers and allowing them to use this space. In fact, Airbnb has disabled the “event-friendly” search filter.
Gossett warns if you try and sneak a small gathering, you could face consequences.
19 News asked, “Have there been any more incidents in the last few weeks that you know of?” Gossett said, “No. No. We’ve had conversations from across Ohio. Columbus, Cleveland obviously, Cincinnati, just to make sure that local officials know that we take public safety just as importantly as they do and get in front of anybody who’s trying to abuse the platform.”
Airbnb will be following the lead from state health officials before they decide when the platform can be used for gatherings again.
