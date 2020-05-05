Announcement on Ohio restaurants expected later this week; restaurant advisory group put in place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has already started to announce how the state plans to reopen within the next few weeks, but later this week, he’s expected to announce how restaurants should expect to open up their doors.
While the announcement is planned to happen this week, restaurants and bars are expected to have plans in place to abide by the social distancing guidelines laid out by the state and the CDC.
The Ohio Department of Health and DeWine have put together a restaurant advisory group to advise other restaurants and bars on how to open safely.
The list represents every type of restaurant from Popeyes to Red Steakhouse.
The state expects that restaurants will open not too long after retail stores open on May 12.
The list can be found here.
On March 15, DeWine said eating and drinking at all restaurants and bars will cease operation. However, businesses that serve food will be able to provide carry out and delivery orders for customers.
