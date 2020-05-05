Man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland arrested

Man accused of murdering 2 people in car on I-90 in Cleveland arrested
Gianni Gray
By Julia Tullos | May 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 2:03 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested double murder suspect Gianni Gray Tuesday afternoon.

Gray was on the run since a double murder on the West 117th Street ramp from I-90 on July 14, 2018.

Andre Williams, 35, and Malachia Perez Stewart III, 35, who were in the car together at a stop light, were both killed when Gray allegedly opened fired on them.

A woman at a near by gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.

U.S. Marshals told 19 News Gray was arrested at a home on Union Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rodney Blane Harper, 36, was also taken into custody at the Union Avenue home.

Harper was wanted for parole violations.

U.S. Marshals said a machine gun and two handguns were also found in the home.

Andre Williams
“Gianni Gray has been distancing himself from law enforcement for too long. This investigation was led by a Cleveland Police Sergeant assigned to our task force who vowed to never give up on this case," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

According to Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan.

Elliott added in December of 2018, they just missed Gray after he fled out of a moving vehicle.

