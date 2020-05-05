Cleveland Water urges safety precautions as buildings reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Water officials have some safety tips as businesses and buildings prepare to reopen.
The buildings, shut down due to COVID-19, used significantly less water.
Water officials said when water sits unused or underused in plumbing systems, two major issues can happen:
- First, the stagnant water can harbor pathogens due to a lack of chlorine residuals
- Second, unused water in both cold and hot water pipes may also have elevated levels of metals or other chemicals
A full-building flush means turning on all the cold water tap and letting them run simultaneously, then repeating the process with the hot water taps.
For best results, water officials said to start with the tap closest to the water meter or where the service line enters the building, then work outward and upward throughout the building.
Turn the faucets off in the order they were turned on.
" In most cases, flushing plumbing and cleaning fixtures should address any potential water quality issues and restore the high quality of water that normally comes out of your tap."
