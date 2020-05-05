Drive-thru paternity testing coming soon to Summit County

“Paternity establishment has become even more important during this time of uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walsh said in a news release. “I understand the critical need to establish paternity. In order to ensure parents, caretakers and children can access this important service, my office is now offering a quick, easy, and most importantly, safe way of conducting DNA testing. Establishing paternity is vital to protect important legal rights and privileges, such as inheritance, medical and life insurance benefits, and access to social security and veterans’ benefits.”