Drive-thru paternity testing coming soon to Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Drive-thru paternity testing is coming soon to Summit County.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Tuesday that starting next week, her Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) will begin conducting DNA testing to establish paternity on child support cases.
“Paternity establishment has become even more important during this time of uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walsh said in a news release. “I understand the critical need to establish paternity. In order to ensure parents, caretakers and children can access this important service, my office is now offering a quick, easy, and most importantly, safe way of conducting DNA testing. Establishing paternity is vital to protect important legal rights and privileges, such as inheritance, medical and life insurance benefits, and access to social security and veterans’ benefits.”
Officially, the program starts Monday, May 11, but the head of the agency said the first clients will be able to participate on Tuesday, May 12.
“Prosecutor Walsh has been really aggressive in getting us out there to establish paternity for children,” said Jennifer Tultz, director of the CSEA.
“Especially now in the time of this pandemic. Things are quite scary for families,” Tultz told 19 News. “People are getting sick, people are dying. For the children to have these rights, and protect the families’ rights, it’s very important.”
A lab technician will be positioned in on the first floor of the Summit County Parking Deck, located at 200 South High Street in Akron. Clients will receive further instructions upon arrival.
This is a drive-up, appointment only facility. Those who do not have a scheduled appointment will not be tested. If a client is unable to take participate or is unable to appear at the scheduled date and time, they should contact the agency at (330) 643-2765 to make other arrangements.
