Garfield Heights police asking for public’s help looking for vehicle involved in Save-a-Lot theft
Garfield Heights Save-a-Lot theft (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
By Alan Rodges | May 5, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 10:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police need the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle accused of being involved in a theft.

Police shared a picture to Facebook of a banged-up Ford Fiesta that was used as an alleged getaway car in a theft.

Police say that two males and two females were seen in the car fleeing the scene of a theft at a Save-a-Lot.

The Ford Fiesta has a broken rear hatch window and a broken rear driver’s side window and temporary tags.

If anyone has any information give the Garfield Heights Police Department a call at 216-475-1234.

