Garfield Heights police asking for public’s help looking for vehicle involved in Save-a-Lot theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police need the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle accused of being involved in a theft.
Police shared a picture to Facebook of a banged-up Ford Fiesta that was used as an alleged getaway car in a theft.
Police say that two males and two females were seen in the car fleeing the scene of a theft at a Save-a-Lot.
The Ford Fiesta has a broken rear hatch window and a broken rear driver’s side window and temporary tags.
If anyone has any information give the Garfield Heights Police Department a call at 216-475-1234.
